2,815 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus lifted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.53.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82. The company has a market cap of $108.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,301.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

