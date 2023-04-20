3,206 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $98.10 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

