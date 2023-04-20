37,508 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,964,000 after purchasing an additional 741,453 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,138,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after acquiring an additional 379,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6,422.1% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 341,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,449,000 after acquiring an additional 336,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.16. 1,764,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,681. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $160.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.33.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.