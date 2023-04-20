383,929 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 383,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,202,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.8% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on META shares. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.46.

Shares of META stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,073,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,901,475. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.11 and its 200 day moving average is $149.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,204 shares of company stock worth $12,397,544. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

