6,693 Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

GDXJ stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

