728 Shares in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Purchased by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in National Beverage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in National Beverage by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in National Beverage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Beverage by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

National Beverage Price Performance

About National Beverage

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.01. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15.

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Featured Stories

