74,800 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 74,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.0 %

META opened at $215.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.11 and its 200-day moving average is $149.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $559.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,204 shares of company stock worth $12,397,544 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.66.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.