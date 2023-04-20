897 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Bought by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $338.56. 612,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,683,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.70. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

