Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Raised by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,909 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.8% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.
ABT stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $192.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.69.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
