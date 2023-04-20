Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 1,145 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in UGI were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in UGI by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in UGI by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.85. 214,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,763. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. UGI’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

