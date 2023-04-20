Abundance Wealth Counselors Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.9% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,443,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.23. 861,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,941,308. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $284.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

