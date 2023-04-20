Abundance Wealth Counselors Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,437 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Target were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.77. 628,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.