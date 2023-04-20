Abundance Wealth Counselors Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in International Business Machines by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,751,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,424. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.18.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

