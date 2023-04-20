Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,202,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,559,000 after purchasing an additional 77,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 951,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,556. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.77%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

