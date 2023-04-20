Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 550 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 142.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth $47,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.6 %

HMC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 300,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

