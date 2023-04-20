Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Gap Down to $75.29

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.29, but opened at $72.68. Acadia Healthcare shares last traded at $71.22, with a volume of 156,258 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average is $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.17 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

