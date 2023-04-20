Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.96

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.96 and last traded at $85.82, with a volume of 763974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

