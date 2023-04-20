Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.96

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.96 and last traded at $85.82, with a volume of 763974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.
Activision Blizzard Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard
In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
