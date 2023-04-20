Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,727 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.4% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the software company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,747 shares of company stock worth $6,889,979. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.7 %

ADBE stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $382.79. The company had a trading volume of 812,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.37. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.