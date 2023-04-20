AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of AECOM worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in AECOM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AECOM by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

AECOM Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $82.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

