Aergo (AERGO) Market Capitalization Reaches $57.97 Million

Aergo (AERGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aergo has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Aergo has a market cap of $57.97 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Aergo Token Profile

Aergo was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,000,000 tokens. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo.

Buying and Selling Aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is a decentralized platform developed by Blocko, a South Korean blockchain technology company, to facilitate the building, deployment, and operation of blockchain applications. It employs a hybrid architecture that blends public and private blockchain networks to offer optimal scalability, security, and performance. The platform targets enterprises that seek to overcome the challenges of developing blockchain solutions. AERGO provides a user-friendly development environment, smart contract templates, API libraries, and cloud-based deployment services. The platform also allows businesses to select the level of privacy and control they require for their applications. The public network permits them to interact with other parties, while the private network guarantees security for sensitive data and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

