Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.63

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.63 and last traded at $56.55, with a volume of 287003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJRD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,337 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 61.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

