AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Rating) was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.65. Approximately 276,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 530,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $431.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of -0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000.

About AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

