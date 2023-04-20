agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Raised to $35.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.13.

NYSE AGL opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. agilon health has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $107,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $207,685.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,139 shares of company stock worth $1,900,842. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in agilon health by 236.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth $111,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

