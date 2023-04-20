agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Raised to $35.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.13.
agilon health Stock Performance
NYSE AGL opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. agilon health has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in agilon health by 236.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth $111,000.
About agilon health
agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on agilon health (AGL)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.