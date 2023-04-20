Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Raised to C$91.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s previous close.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.12.

TSE AEM traded up C$0.48 on Thursday, reaching C$76.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,518. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$48.88 and a twelve month high of C$80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.66. The stock has a market cap of C$34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.1595896 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$62.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,822.70. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

