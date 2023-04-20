Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Update

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Air Transport Services Group

In other news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado acquired 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado purchased 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,106. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 1,250 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,375 shares of company stock valued at $177,069. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 3.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATSG shares. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

See Also

