Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.23

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 105345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EADSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Airbus Increases Dividend

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 43.08% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbus SE will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.3572 dividend. This is an increase from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

About Airbus

(Get Rating)

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.