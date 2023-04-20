Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.23

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 105345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.
EADSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.3572 dividend. This is an increase from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.
Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.
