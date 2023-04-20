Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,818,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,019. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $88.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -47.06%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading

