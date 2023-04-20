Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.
Alcoa Trading Up 2.1 %
AA stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.08. 2,221,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,043,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Insider Activity at Alcoa
In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 in the last 90 days.
Institutional Trading of Alcoa
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $29,000.
Alcoa Company Profile
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
