Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Trading Up 2.1 %

AA stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.08. 2,221,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,043,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alcoa will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $29,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.