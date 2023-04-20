Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 9,375 shares.The stock last traded at $187.28 and had previously closed at $192.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Alexander’s Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $958.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 12.58, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.85.

Institutional Trading of Alexander’s

Alexander’s Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 43.5% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Alexander’s by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Alexander’s during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 12.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 2,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

