Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 9,375 shares.The stock last traded at $187.28 and had previously closed at $192.08.
ALX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $958.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 12.58, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.85.
Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.
