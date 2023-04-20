Algorand Tops 1-Day Volume of $105.19 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $105.19 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00066407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00041139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021722 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,432,808,873 coins and its circulating supply is 7,218,483,946 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

