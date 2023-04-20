Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Raised by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,272 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.99. 14,544,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,832,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $240.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.36.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.