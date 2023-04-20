Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $219.98

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.98 ($2.72) and traded as low as GBX 160.40 ($1.98). Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.17), with a volume of 36,812 shares changing hands.

Alkemy Capital Investments Stock Up 19.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £15.26 million and a PE ratio of -500.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 215.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81.

About Alkemy Capital Investments

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc, through its subsidiary, Tees Valley Lithium Limited, focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide Monohydrate. It supplies to the mobile energy market in the United Kingdom and European markets. The company was formerly known as Alkemy Capital Plc and changed its name to Alkemy Capital Investments Plc in February 2021.

