Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 49,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 103,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Allego Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Allego

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Allego in the first quarter worth $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Allego in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Allego by 182.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allego in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allego in the third quarter worth $77,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

