Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$35.00 to C$34.75 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$38.50 to C$36.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.32. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

