Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AP.UN. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$38.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Up 2.5 %

AP.UN stock traded up C$0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,843. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$22.26 and a 12 month high of C$45.28.

Insider Activity

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

In related news, Director Jennifer Anne Tory acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.48 per share, with a total value of C$56,960.00. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.