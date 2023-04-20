Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $45.42.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 431,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $298,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ally Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 127,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.66.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.