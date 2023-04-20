Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Buys $186,570.00 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $186,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,160,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,033,051.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 36,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $497,160.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $212,250.00.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $457.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is 115.01%.

ALTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,150,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,349,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 275,253 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

