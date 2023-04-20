Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Short Interest Update

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,700 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 481,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALTG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 114,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $451.63 million, a PE ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALTG shares. TheStreet upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $186,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,160,134 shares in the company, valued at $16,033,051.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 64,500 shares of company stock worth $895,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

