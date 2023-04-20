Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
ALT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
In other news, Director David Drutz acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,896.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Drutz acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,896.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Scott Harris acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,572.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ALT opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $294.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 44.02%. The business had revenue of ($0.11) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.
