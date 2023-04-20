Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

ALT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

In other news, Director David Drutz acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,896.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Drutz acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,896.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Scott Harris acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,572.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 11.5% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Altimmune by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 33.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALT opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $294.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 44.02%. The business had revenue of ($0.11) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

