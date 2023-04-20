Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.14

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$54.14 and traded as high as C$58.35. Altus Group shares last traded at C$57.93, with a volume of 34,796 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIF shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.89.

Altus Group Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,780.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.17.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.07). Altus Group had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of C$183.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 2.0229439 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 5,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total transaction of C$326,140.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

