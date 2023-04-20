Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,500 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 717,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 203,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Alzamend Neuro Trading Up 16.9 %

ALZN stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.03. Alzamend Neuro has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alzamend Neuro

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALZN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.