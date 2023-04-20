Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.

Shares of AMZN opened at $104.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average is $97.89. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

