Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $140.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.53.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $104.30 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $157.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of -389.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average is $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

