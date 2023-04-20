Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 46.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amcor by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amcor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Amcor Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 68.06%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

