American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.19-$5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cfra raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.73.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $93.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,551.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 477,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,672,000 after buying an additional 448,887 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,180,000 after buying an additional 327,199 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

