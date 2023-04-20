American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26), RTT News reports. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $164.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.06 and a 200-day moving average of $157.40. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $192.42. The stock has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

