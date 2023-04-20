American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

American Express (NYSE:AXP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $164.95, but opened at $159.00. American Express shares last traded at $157.91, with a volume of 2,380,727 shares changing hands.

The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.40.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

