American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Decreased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Trading Down 0.0 %

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.24.

AMT opened at $208.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

