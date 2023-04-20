AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Trading Up 19.9%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 19.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 13,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

AmeriCann Trading Up 19.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

About AmeriCann



Americann, Inc engages in the development and leasing of cannabis cultivation, processing and product manufacturing facilities. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

