Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $19,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 124,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 51,656 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,254.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.20.

NYSE:AMP opened at $315.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

